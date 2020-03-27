Jessie Reyez Says ‘I Do’ In Music Video From New Album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’

Jessie Reyez has a boatload of music for fans, including a new music video for “I Do”.

Reyez released the visuals in conjunction with the release day for her debut studio album Before Love Came to Kill Us. Reyez, 28, has been making waves in Canada for years no, but Friday marks her first official album release.

The Canadian singer admitted she was conflicted about releasing the album in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping the globe.

“It messed me up because I was like ‘I don’t want to seem insensitive.’ I’ve grown up thinking about death as something that could easily happen tomorrow,” Reyez told The New York Times. “But I know that for everybody else, there’s a lot of fear right now.”

“I’m conflicted,” she admitted. “But I’ve decided I’m putting out because indecision never did anything for nobody.”

Before Love Came to Kill Us includes blockbuster collaborations with Eminem (“Coffin”) and 6lack (“Intentions”).