Khalid Hosts A Wild Dance Party In New Video For ‘Know Your Worth’

Khalid is hitting the dance floor in a new music video designed to get fans up and moving while they self-isolate.

In his new video for “Know Your Worth”, directed by Daniel Russel, the 22-year-old singer is joined by several other revellers for some choreographed dancing to the new track.

Released earlier this year, Khalid’s latest collaboration with Disclosure has amassed more than 78 million streams globally.

Last year, Khalid spoke with HypeBeast about his songwriting, revealing he tries to keep things organic. “I allow myself to realize that when it comes, it comes,” he explained. “I don’t think I’ll ever force creativity. What’s creative about forcing yourself to write about something? I feel like the best creativity comes out of the blue, like when I sit down and something brushes my ear and makes me feel a certain type of way. It’ll make me want to write a song, and I feel like I’ll enjoy more and have fun with it than if I had a set objective, if I had to do something on this day at this time. That reminds me of homework (laughs). I’m a grown-a** man, I don’t need to do any more homework in life.”

Check out Khalid performing “Know Your Worth” earlier this month on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”