Jacob Daniel Murphy And Toneisha Harris Take On Lizzo’s ‘Good As Hell’ During ‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” is finding new life on this week’s “The Voice”.

Contestants Jacob Daniel Murphy and Toneisha Harris took on the powerful track for the reality competition show’s battle round, bringing all four judges to their feet.

While the pair, from Team Blake, wowed the crowd, coach Blake Shelton had to make the tough decision to send either Murphy or Harris home.

“This is horrible because it was so great,” the country crooner told his team members. “The connection you two have made is what made this such a great musical moment.”

Ultimately Shelton went with Harris, sending Murphy packing as the other judges, newbie Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson or John Legend, decided not to make a steal.

Season 18 of “The Voice” will wrap later this year.