Lilly Singh Talks COVID-19 With Dr. Anthony Fauci To Bust Some Coronavirus Myths

Lilly Singh’s late-night talk show “A Little Late” may have been benched due to the coronavirus, but that hasn’t kept the Canadian-born YouTube sensation from connecting with her fans.

On Friday, Singh shared a special video on her YouTube channel designed to clear up the rampant spread of misinformation about COVID-19, and went right to the source: immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Fauci has become a regular fixture at the White House’s daily press briefings related to the coronavirus, and he took the time to debunk myths and deliver some facts about the ongoing pandemic.

Among the questions tackled: How long can the virus spread? Will warm weather kill the virus? Do face masks work? Will taking ibuprofen make the virus worse?

One big question she asked Fauci was when he thought society would get back to normal and people could resume living their lives the way they had before.

While Fauci admitted “you can’t predict it,” he did say that an educated guess could be made by looking at what’s happened in other countries where the curve has already flattened.

“In China it was about eight to nine weeks before it went up and down,” he explained. “In Korea it turned the corner in several weeks. [The U.S.] right now as a country, we have multiple epidemics going on because we’re a big country. New York is different from Florida is different from Washington. As a country, it’s probably gonna be several weeks before we see a turnaround.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.