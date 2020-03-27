Bruce Springsteen Reveals How He Keeps Busy During Coronavirus Isolation: ‘We Have Our Horses’

Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa have plenty of company during self-isolation.

The Man himself called into SiriusXM’s E Street Radio to update host Jim Rotolo and the listeners on his situation amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Everyone is just trying to stay busy. Patti and I are hanging out a lot which is great, we are having a good time together,” Springsteen said. “We are on a farm so we have our horses here and we get to spend a little time with them… that’s been nice.”

“I have been busy a little bit working on some music,” he continued. “I try to keep my day as full as possible and keep myself from going completely cabin fever crazy.

Springsteen, 70, also said he has kept in touch with the E Street Band.

“I’ve talked to Steve [Van Zandt] quite a bit, which is always a source of great entertainment,” the iconic musician said. “So he keeps my spirits up.”

