Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Issues Important Message About Domestic Abuse During Self-Isolation

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has shared an important message while most of the world is in self-isolation due to coronavirus.

On the Clarence House Twitter page, Camilla, an active spokesperson for domestic abuse, issued a statement letting people know that they are “not alone.”

“This is a hard time for everyone, as we are all asked to stay at home to stay safe. But for some of you it is even harder, because home is not a safe place,” the message started.

“I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family. It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you,” the Duchess added.

“If this is your situation, or you are worried about someone else, I want you to know that you are not alone.,” she concluded. “Even if you cannot leave your home, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or contact one of the domestic violence charities. Please stay safe and get help.”

Clarence House tweeted the contact numbers for people in the U.K. to reach out for help. Should you be located in Canada and need help, a list of local numbers can be found here.

Camilla is currently self-isolating at Birkhall in Scotland, away from Prince Charles who has tested positive for coronavirus.

