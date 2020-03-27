Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear Line Donating $1M To Families Affected By COVID-19

Kim Kardashian is helping families affected by the coronavirus thanks to a donation from her SKIMS shapewear line.
In an Instagram post she issued on Friday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star revealed the company would be making a $1 million donation.
“To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I’m proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of herself and several models wearing SKIMS.
“On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic,” she added.
Previously, Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner revealed she was making a million-dollar donation to fund the production of “masks, face shields and other protective gear” for use by healthcare professionals.
I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….