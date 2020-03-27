Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear Line Donating $1M To Families Affected By COVID-19

Kim Kardashian is helping families affected by the coronavirus thanks to a donation from her SKIMS shapewear line.

In an Instagram post she issued on Friday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star revealed the company would be making a $1 million donation.

“To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I’m proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of herself and several models wearing SKIMS.

“On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic,” she added.

Previously, Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner revealed she was making a million-dollar donation to fund the production of “masks, face shields and other protective gear” for use by healthcare professionals.