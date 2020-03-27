Lala Kent ‘Devastated’ To Delay Marrying Randall Emmett Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Lala Kent is heartbroken to postpone her and Randall Emmett’s wedding.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed her decision to push back the nuptials on the latest episode of her “Give Them Lala… With Randall” podcast, siting the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m going through my planner and I put my wedding day on April 18 in pen because I didn’t think I would need to erase it at any point,” Kent said through tears.

“It’s okay babe,” Emmett chimed in. “It’s okay to be sad. I don’t think people realize how devastating it is for someone to have a wedding [cancelled].”

Despite their disappointment, both Kent and the famed movie mogul agreed that others have been affected far worse by the fallout from the coronavirus. But they explained they have just been extra emotional during this trying time.

“I’ve watched you cry and you’ve seen me upset,” Emmett continued. “We had a full-out cryfest a week ago when we first made the decisions [to postpone].”

Adding, “I don’t think anyone is prepared for this.”

In a statement, the couple said: “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on. We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.