Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Hire New Chief Of Staff And Executive Director For Non-Profit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken the next big step for their new life.

The couple has hired Catherine St-Laurent, a former staffer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to head their future charitable plans.

According to People, St-Laurent worked for the foundation since 2011 including roles as the director of communications and then the director of brand and special initiatives for Pivotal Ventures which is an investment and incubation company created by Melinda Gates.

One area St-Laurent focused on is programs for women, an area that Meghan has been vocal she wants to pursue.

In an email obtained by the magazine, St-Laurent thanks the people she worked with before revealing that she will be working for the couple that just moved to Los Angeles with Archie.

From early skepticism to finding the perfect dress for my 6 month bump… thank you @Jenn_RTR #convert pic.twitter.com/oDaDHsQfca — Catherine St-Laurent (@CatStL) June 18, 2018

“Beginning next week I will be acting as Chief of Staff and Executive Director of the new non-profit enterprise for Meghan M and Harry. They are embarking on a new chapter themselves and I am thrilled to be able to play a supporting role in realizing their vision and enabling them to achieve impact on the issues that matter most to them,” she wrote.

Harry and Meghan have yet to reveal what they will be working on once they are no longer working members of the Royal Family but on the Spring Transition outline on their website, the couple state they “do not plan to start a ‘foundation’, but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally.”