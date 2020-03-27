Maren Morris Shares Details Of ‘Emergency C-Section’ After ’30 Hours Of Labour’ While Welcoming Son Hayes

Maren Morris is in awe of the nurses and healthcare workers who helped her bring son Hayes into the world during a “global crisis”.

The singer, 29, took to Instagram four days after giving birth to the little one with husband Ryan Hurd by her side, and shared details of her long “30 hour” labour and “emergency c-section”.

“Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” Morris captioned a new photo of baby Hayes. “All that mattered was that he got here safely.”

“Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” she continued. “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office Ryan Hurd and I have binged while in here.”

And she went on to thank the incredible nurses and staff at the hospital.

“The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes and me during our stay cannot be measured in this post,” Morris added. “They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that. Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all. 🖤”

Morris and Hurd have been married since 2018.