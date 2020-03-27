Sam Roberts Enlists New Band Members For ‘We’re All In This Together’ Live From His Living Room

Sam Roberts Band is bringing some music from his living room to yours.

The Canadian crooner enisted his kids, dubbed the “Isolation Jubleation Sensation”, for a new version of his classic “We’re All In This Together”, the perfect tune amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“From our family to yours, all around the world,” he captioned the clip posted to Facebook. “We’re All In This Together.”

“We want to send this next song out to all of you working on the frontlines,” Roberts said before kicking off the tune. “And to everyone staying home and social distancing, keep it up and we’ll get through this.”

The lyrics share a positive light on the growing pandemic, singing, “We’re all in this together, so keep moving don’t stop, keep moving don’t stop.”

Robert goes solo for the verses, but his three kids, two on violin and one on the piano, join in for the upbeat chorus.

