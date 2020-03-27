Bad Bunny Unveils Drag Persona In New Video For ‘Yo Perreo Sola’

Bad Bunny has just unveiled a new music video for his single “Yo Perreo Sola” (in English: “I Twerk Alone”), and it’s as crazy as they come.

In the video, the Puerto Rican rapper goes shirtless and also introduces a new drag persona, wearing several different outfits suitable for competition in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — including a red vinyl minidress and matching thigh-high boots.

“I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone of the single. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘yo perreo sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

The lyrics convey an important message, notes RS: “Te llama si te necesita/Pero por ahora está solita/Ella perrea sola.” (“She’ll call you if she needs you/But for now she is alone/She twerks alone.”)

“Yo Perreo Sola” comes from Bad Bunny’s latest album YHLQMDLG.

