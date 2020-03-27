Nicole Richie And Paris Hilton Join Miley Cyrus On ‘Bright Minded’

It was a virtual “Simple Life” reunion on Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded”.

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton were both guests on her show where they discussed the topic on everyone’s minds -coronavirus.

Richie, who was new to Instagram Live, introduced fans to her pet lizard before speaking about how she is homeschooling her children Harlow, 12, and Sparrow, 10.

When not homeschooling, she spends time in the garden with her chickens.

The fashion designer also spoke about the importance of not getting caught up on the little things during self-isolation, like cooking breakfast. Richie then revealed that she had a bowl of Honeynut Cheerios for the first time in 15 years Friday morning.

In common with her former co-star, Hilton was also new to Instagram Live.

Hilton’s love for small dogs hasn’t changed as she showed off the cute pup she got in Tokyo named Baby Bear.

Cyrus quizzed Hilton on a number of her favourite topics including her favourite place to travel which were Ibiza, Fiji and Las Vegas.

Paris Hilton saying she loves Britney Spears and Dua Lipa on Miley’s Instagram live talk show pic.twitter.com/FXvurGjmkP — Mr. American Dream (@MrMericanDream) March 27, 2020

As for Hilton’s favourite music she named a number of female stars including Dua Lipa, Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj. “I love all these girls right now, especially with women empowerment and girls coming together. I think it is just such an amazing time,” Hilton added.

Hilton also revealed her superpower wishes are to speak to her dogs and become invisible.