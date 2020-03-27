Dolly Parton Shares Positive Message To Fans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dolly Parton is sharing some words of wisdom amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The country music icon, 74, shared the uplifting message to all her fans from her Nashville home, reminding the world to “keep the faith”, via Twitter.

“Climbing the stairway to heaven, because this virus has scared the H-E-L-L out of out us,” she began while standing at the bottom of a staircase. “I’m not making light out of the situation. Well, maybe I am, because it’s the light, I believe, that’s gonna dissolve the situation. I think God is in this, I really do. I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.”

Keep the faith ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xrmbQZbRcb — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 27, 2020

Parton added that she believes “we’re gonna all be better people” once the pandemic passes.

“So just keep the faith, don’t be too scared. It’s gonna be alright, God loves us.”

