NBC Stars Take The ‘Council Of Dads’ #DadJokeChallenge On Twitter

Television’s latest tearjerker premiered this week: “Council of Dads”, about a husband and father whose unexpected health scare leads him to enlist his closest friends to vow they’ll step in an help raise his children in the event that he’s no longer around to do it himself.

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Says Being Seen As a Sex Symbol Is A ‘Dangerous’ Slippery Slope

To promote the show from home while self-isolating, series star Sarah Wayne Callies unleashed the #DadJokeChallenge on Twitter, asking the network’s dads to share their best bad jokes.

calling all dads on @nbc !! you’ve been challenged – post your best Dad jokes! let’s make people smile! #councilofdads #dadjokechallenge pic.twitter.com/5mQQG2O7ag — Sarah Wayne Callies (@SarahWCallies) March 27, 2020

Her “Council of Dads” star Michael O’Neill took her up on it.

In addition, so did some stars from other NBC series, including Josh Dallas of “Manifest”, Tate Ellington of “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector”, Colton Dunn of “Superstore” and Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us”.