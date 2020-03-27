Jennifer Nettles Releases Rendition Of ‘Tomorrow’ Alongside Emotional Timely Video

Jennifer Nettles has put her own spin on the hit Annie song “Tomorrow”.

“You got to hang on to tomorrow, come what may,” the Sugarland member sings.

The timely song is accompanied by images of an empty New York City and flashbacks to times where humanity has stepped up and been there for one another including 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Civil Rights movement.

“As the song sings of hope, the collage video also shows reasons we have hope: We have been through challenging times together as a country before,” Nettles said in a statement. “We have made sacrifices on the fire, we have seen movements and leaders rise from those ashes and we have found ourselves forged by those fires within our communities and families. I hope this song lets you feel all that you need to feel. And then I hope it reminds you that, indeed, the sun will come out tomorrow.”

