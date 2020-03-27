Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Add Adorable Senior Chihuahua Rescue To Quarantine Gang, Calling It A ‘Foster Fail’

Kaley Cuoco is looking out for the little guy.

In a new episode of her “Cup Of Cuoco” Instagram show, the “Big Bang Theory” alum revealed she and husband, Karl Cook, fostered a senior chihuahua named Dump Truck, or Dumpy for short, while under quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak, but quickly fell in love.

Soon, Dumpy became a fur-ever member of their family, joining her other dogs, Tank, Norman, Shirley, Ruby, Blueberry and Barney.

Cuoco called Dumpy her “foster fail” as once rescue centres in Los Angles reopened after the pandemic passes, Dumpy would return and be back up for adoption.

“I would find myself just bawling my eyes out of the thought of him being not with me,” she said in the clip.

“And then yesterday, I woke up, and he was sleeping right next to me and Karl, and I just started bawling again,” she added. “And Karl goes, ‘Why don’t you just accept the fact that he’s yours?’”

Cuoco also shared an adoption announcement to Instagram, “What a foster fail looks like 😛… Dumpy Cook, you stole our hearts! 😍”

Welcome to the Cook family, Dumpy!