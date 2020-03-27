‘Game Of Thrones’ Direwolf Dog Has Died At Age 10

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886225k) Richard Madden, Isaac Hempstead-Wright Game Of Thrones - 2011 Hbo USA Television Le trône de fer

There’s some sad news to relay to “Game of Thrones” fans: Odin, the Inuit dog who played Bran Stark’s direwolf, Summer, has died.

TMZ reports that Odin (seen in the photo above, held by actor Isaac Hempstead Wright) passed away after being diagnosed with mouth cancer in November.

The dog’s owners, who first got Odin when he was just seven weeks old, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalized in the great TV show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Stark’s Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1,” the dog’s family wrote in the caption.

“It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts,” the post continued. “He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing.”