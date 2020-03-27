David Harbour Wishes ‘We All Could Just Stream’ ‘Black Widow’ Since Release Date Was Pushed Back

“Black Widow” star David Harbour is calling on Marvel to release the film online.

The movie based on Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow was set to hit theatres on May 1 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harbour, who plays Alexei Shostakov /Red Guardian, suggested that the film should be released online instead of making fans wait.

© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

During a Q&A on Instagram Harbour said, “My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied, ‘Shocker’.

He then added, “Wouldn’t it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that’s above my pay grade.”

“Black Widow” isn’t Harbour’s only project affected by COVID-19. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” has had production halted because of shutdowns.