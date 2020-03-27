‘Teen Wolf’ Alum Call For Return Of The Show

The former co-stars of “Teen Wolf” are calling for a revival of the hit show.

“Teen Wolf” ran for six seasons, ending in 2017.

“Hey @MTV i think it’s time to bring teen wolf back for new episodes. First Jersey shore family vacation. Now teen wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age,” star Tyler Posey was first to tweet while Cody Christian replied, “I’m. So. Down.”

I’m. So. Down. 👀 — Cody Christian (@ReallyCody) March 27, 2020

Colton Haynes also had something to say, quipping, “I’m in!”

I’m in! RT @tylergposey: Hey @MTV i think it’s time to bring teen wolf back for new episodes. First Jersey shore family vacation. Now teen wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) March 26, 2020

The ending of the show was left open-ended so a revival wouldn’t be difficult.

At the time, showrunner Jeff Davis told Entertainment Weekly, “We didn’t want a finale that said ‘the end.’ We wanted it to be an ‘and the adventure continues…’ I like imagining that they’re going off to continue the fight.”