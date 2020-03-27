Britney Spears Wishes Mariah Carey Happy Birthday In Sweet Social Media Shoutout

Friday, March 27 marks the day that Mariah Carey celebrates her 50th birthday, and fans have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the “elusive chanteuse” on her milestone day.

One of those fans is fellow singer Britney Spears, who shared a vintage photo on Instagram of the two together at a restaurant.

“Happy Birthday @MariahCarey !!!!! You are one of the main reasons I started singing ….” wrote Spears. “your Butterfly album never gets old even after 20+ years ….. it’s simply a classic and I will be listening to it today as I work out in the gym !!!!! Have a wonderful birthday !!!!!! God bless.”

Carey responded with a sweet reply. “Love you Britney!!!” she wrote, along with a pair of heart emojis. “And I’ll be listening to Stronger as a moral booster! Thank you for this beautiful message.”

Love you Britney!!! ❤️❤️ And I'll be listening to Stronger as a moral booster! Thank you for this beautiful message 🦋🦋 https://t.co/qsusAPlaEX — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 28, 2020

Check out some social media messages from other celebs wishing Carey a happy 50th.

Happy Anniversary!! to Tha MC, @MariahCarey , I love you and I cherish our friendship,here’s to more life,more hits and more Fabulousness 🍷🍷🍷🍷 #LTL pic.twitter.com/r6gGHRtf1Z — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) March 27, 2020

Happy Anniversary @MariahCarey to a beautiful and blessed soul! It’s amazing to see how God has gifted you, touched you with a voice of an angel, increased you even still, and has always kept you. I see your heart and it’s golden.🧡🙏🏽

I send you love.

“A Vision of Love” https://t.co/pYwxDGhoor — Pebbles (@pebbles2day) March 27, 2020