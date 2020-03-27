Jodie Turner-Smith Vents Frustrations With Paparazzi Who Know Where They Live

Jodie Turner-Smith has expressed her frustrations with the paparazzi ahead of her daughter’s due date.

Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson are expecting their first child any day now after getting married in 2019.

“1- i hate that the paparazzi know where we are living at the moment but i take comfort in knowing that they won’t be able to sell our private moments for their profit for too much longer…” she tweeted on Friday.

She also set straight the rumour that Jackson bought her a car as a push present.

“My husband did not buy me a car. but thank you, said blogs, for elucidating your ideas about what you think a woman can do for herself in 2020,” Turner-Smith wrote being adding, “that said, i am hoping for a push gift that’s much more glittery.”

The “Dawson Creek” alum and “Queen & Slim” star privately got married last December. Jackson recently told “Good Morning America” how things are going amid his wife being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s OK. Physically, she’s fine. The baby’s healthy. The important things are OK,” Joshua shared. “Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined and how to interact with the medical system right now, it’s a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day. But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, that’s the important thing.”