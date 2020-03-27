‘Goodbye’: Haunting Kenny Rogers Song Released Days After His Death

Fans of the late Kenny Rogers can say farewell to the music icon by listening to his just-released song “Goodbye”.

As Billboard reports, Rogers’ label, Capitol Records, has released the single along with an accompanying music video following Rogers death on March 20 at age 81.

According to Billboard, it’s unclear when “Goodbye” was recorded.

“Those closest to Kenny wanted to make this track available to all of this fans,” said Capitol in statement accompanying the ballad’s release.

Billboard sleuths noted that while the song hadn’t been released on Capitol, it did previously appear on Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years, a 45-track compilation released by Time Life in 2009, listed as one of three previously unreleased tunes.

“Goodbye” was written by Lionel Richie, who wrote Rogers’ #1 radio hit “Lady”.

According to Billboard, following Rogers’ death, on-demand U.S. streams of songs from his music catalog jumped by 1,687%, according to reports from Nielsen Music/MRC Data.