Jimmy Fallon Joined By Tina Fey And Chef Jose Andres In Latest ‘Tonight Show: At Home Edition’

Jimmy Fallon unveiled another edition of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” on Friday, and he welcomed special guests Tina Fey and Jose Andres, who joined via Zoom.

The 42-minute show was the closest thing Fallon has done to a full episode of “Tonight” since he began doing mini-versions of his show from his home and sharing them on YouTube.

Following his monologue, Fallon was joined remotely by Questlove and The Roots, who delivered a logistically impressive version of “Stuck in the Middle With You” while each band member was in his own home.

Fey is “holed up in our apartment here in New York City. And so far so good.”

Fallon asks how Fey’s daughters are doing. “They didn’t like going outside anyway, so this is kind of perfect for them,” she jokes; Fey’s conversation with Fallon begins shortly after the 11:25 mark.

Fallon then heard from José Andrés, the subject of this week’s Time cover story. The renowned chef and philanthropist — wearing his signature “Immigrants Feed America” t-shirt — was joined by his teenage daughters to share a quick, easy recipe for fried rice, using whatever canned food can be found hiding in the back of the cabinet. Andres’ segment starts just after the 29:30 mark.

Fallon will be returning to NBC on Monday, March 30, when his “At Home” edition of “Tonight” will air weeknights on NBC.