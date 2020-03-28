Simon Cowell To Donate $1.6M To Struggling Charities During Coronavirus Pandemic

Simon Cowell is stepping up to help some charities that are in tough financial straits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a guest column he wrote for The Sun, the “America’s Got Talent” judge writes of this “unnerving and scary time for everyone,” describing “a truly global crisis in every sense.”

He also offers his thanks to the front-line medical professionals and first responders. “This is a war that nobody envisaged, and without those key workers we would all be beaten,” adds Cowell, 60.

As Cowell points out, not only is the pandemic “directly hurting people,” it is “also having a huge knock-on effect on thousands of small charities across the U.K.”

One charity in particular that’s been hit hard has been Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, “which is a lifeline to 800 families with babies, children and young people suffering the most devastating life-limiting conditions.”

To address the need, Cowell will be taking on £500,000 (approximately $620,000) of the charity’s debt.

He continues by revealing a second donation. “I have also decided with my team at Syco to donate $1,000,000 (£800,000) towards the immediate needs of some of the most vulnerable people impacted by this virus, and this will be split between Feeding Britain and Feeding America, where I work and live.”

Cowell also encourages others in the entertainment industry to use their resources to help charities during this crucial time.

“I don’t like celebrities telling people what to do, and I know this is a hugely difficult time for so many — worries about family, health, jobs, paying the mortgage and feeding their family are at the forefront of people’s minds,” he writes.

“But there are still other people in business and in entertainment with resources available. So today it’s those people I’m urging to rise to this enormous challenge.”