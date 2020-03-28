Hannah Ann Sluss ‘Completely Blindsided’ By Peter Weber-Kelley Flanagan Romance Rumours

Viewers of “The Bachelor” watched Peter Weber pop the question to Hannah Ann Sluss in the season finale of “The Bachelor”, only to see Sluss break it off later in that same episode.

Since then, Weber briefly dated “Bachelor” contestant Madison Prewett before photos emerged in which he seemed to be getting cozy with another contestant, Kelley Flanagan, taking a stroll in Chicago in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap,” an eyewitness told E! News of the pair.

Sluss was the latest guest on former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast, and E! News reports that she shared her reaction to the rumours when she spoke to Viall on Instagram Live.

“I was completely blindsided by a lot, if it has been going on all along that would be very sneaky,” Sluss told Viall. “Maybe it will work out for them and he will be decisive about her.”

However, she admitted she wouldn’t be particularly shocked to learn the rumours are true. “Honestly, when I saw it, I wasn’t really surprised,” she admitted, “because that’s been the pattern, everything going in all directions.”