Singer Camryn Lee Smith Takes ‘American Idol’ To Church With Powerful Worship Performance

“American Idol” has called it a wrap for Hollywood Week, and the next episodes will see the Top 40 contestants saying aloha to the Final Judgment round at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa on the sands of Ko Olina, Hawaii.

In the previously recorded episode of the Hawaii Showcase round, the “Idol” hopefuls perform during a special a concert on the beach before awaiting Final Judgement to learn whether they’ve earned a spot in Top 20 — and the chance to compete for America’s vote.

In a sneak peek from the episode, singer Camryn Lee Smith takes to the stage to sing a worship song, “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

“I had to go with my gut on this one,” Smith says in a voiceover. “It isn’t the most ‘performance’ song, which I think is really important in this round, but I think that the judges will see my heart on it. Jesus is my life, so I wanted to sing a song about the most important thing in my life.”

After the performance, Katy Perry was the first judge to weigh in. “She has a cool voice,” says Perry.

Lionel Richie pointed out that “for some reason I didn’t connect, I don’t know what it was that she was singing.”

Perry offered Smith some advice. “When you’re trying to connect with people, just remember, like, what’s the best thing I can sing that would include everyone.”

When Smith sat down with the judges for her critique, Perry — who was likewise brought up in a religious environment — admitted it “feels like I’m looking in a mirror.”

Fans can watch Smith and the rest of the Top 40 take their shots on the Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30 editions of “American Idol”.