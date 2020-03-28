Julia Louis-Dreyfus Blasts Trump-Led Government Response To Coronavirus As ‘Staggeringly Incompetent’

Even as President Donald Trump pats himself on the back for his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone is thrilled with the job he’s been doing.

Like many Americans, Julia Louis-Dreyfus admits she’s been stunned by the federal government’s sluggish response to the coronavirus crisis.

“I find the government’s response to this entire pandemic and crisis to be staggeringly incompetent and alarming,” said the “Veep” star in an interview with the Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Appears On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Virtually During Coronavirus Quarantine

In fact, she thinks her character in the HBO comedy, Selina Meyer, would have handled things more assuredly than Trump.

“Believe it or not, Selina Meyer was a joke of a politician… but I really think she would be a better president under these circumstances than our current so-called president,” she continued.

Speaking about the role that won her six consecutive Emmys from 2012-2017, Louis-Dreyfus revealed the main way the role had changed her: her increased use of profanity.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals How ‘Veep’ Helped Her Through Cancer Battle: ‘I Could Focus On Work Instead Of Trying To Stay Alive’

“Well, I wasn’t prim and proper, but I did not swear up, down and sideways like Selina does,” she explained. “But I must say some of it did rub off on me. I am very quick to swear like it’s just a part of normal language now, which it wasn’t eight or nine years ago, and I blame that entirely on the series. It’s hard to pull back.”

Selina’s swearing, she revealed, has become so second nature that she sometimes doesn’t even realize she’s doing it. “In fact, sometimes I’m in a situation where I say, ‘This f**king thing did that,’ or ‘Can you believe the c**ks**ker?’ and I’m talking to somebody that I don’t know quite well enough to be speaking to that way. Their eyes sort of go wide and then I realize I’ve kind of crossed a line I shouldn’t,” she added with a laugh.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pokes Fun At Donald Trump, Admits He Makes Her Miss Doing ‘Veep’

The entire interview appears in the latest issue of the Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine.