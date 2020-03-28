Lady Gaga’s Father Hit With Backlash Over GoFundMe Seeking $50K To Pay Restaurant Wages After Coronavirus Shutdown

Lady Gaga’s father, Joseph Germanotta, is being hit with backlash over a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 to pay staff at his New York City restaurant after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, the campaign was quickly shut down after being criticized for seeking money when his daughter is worth an estimated $275 million — and could easily pay the workers herself without putting a dent in her sizeable fortune.

The now-defunct fundraiser, reported the Mail, sought to raise money to pay approximately 30 staffers laid off from his NYC restaurant, Joanne Trattoria.

“I’m doing the best I can but we had to close Joanne for the month. Our staff needs some help financial. Any help for our employees will be appreciated,” Germanotta wrote in a since-deleted tweet linking to the GoFundMe.

“Our amazing staff is made up of primarily hourly workers who depend on our payroll, and who overwhelmingly live paycheck to paycheck. As our doors remain closed longer than anticipated, our staff is finding it increasingly difficult to finance the daily necessities to keep them healthy, like groceries and insurance costs – to say nothing of rent, utilities, and other recurring bills,” the GoFundMe said, as reported by Newsweek. “We’re asking our Joanne Trattoria community of neighbours, friends, family and fans: If you’ve enjoyed us in the past, have had a friendly encounter with someone on our incredible service staff, or even if you hope to enjoy us in the future, we’d be so appreciative if you would consider donating to our staff to help them through this difficult time.”

Among those who took Germanotta to task was gossip blogger Perez Hilton.

“Lady GaGa is worth hundreds of millions of dollars AND is part owner in her family’s restaurant,” he wrote on Twitter along with a screen shot of Germanotta’s tweet. “Yet her also wealthy father has just taken to Twitter to ask the public to help financially the workers they have stopped paying. What the f**k????”