‘Tone Deaf’ Billionaire David Geffen Scorched For Bragging About ‘Avoiding The Virus’ In His Luxury Yacht

Billionaire music mogul David Geffen is being called out as “tone deaf” after sharing his coronavirus pandemic experience in an Instagram post.

Accompanying a photo of his luxury yacht, Rising Sun, Geffen wrote, “Sunset last night … isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

While Geffen may have thought he was showing solidarity with the millions of people around the world confirmed to their homes, that was definitely not the case.

In fact, self-isolating non-billionaires, many of whom are still reeling from recently losing their jobs due to the pandemic, were shocked that Geffen would take to social media to brag about riding out the pandemic in his yacht, for which he reportedly paid $590 million.

The 99 per cent piled on Geffen via Twitter, and he apparently took notice of the backlash; as of Saturday afternoon, his Instagram page is now set to private.

Here’s a sampling of some of the more choice tweets burning Geffen to the ground.

The billionaires are trying awfully hard to find the exact point at which the pitchforks come out. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 28, 2020

You'd think someone in the music industry would be less tone deaf. — Michael Heilman (@MichaelHeilman) March 28, 2020

I can only assume this is a picture of his small boat taken from the deck of his bigger boat — rob collins (@cobrollins) March 28, 2020

Did David Geffen just give everyone the middle finger? — Hal9O0 (@Hal9O0) March 28, 2020

Dear Pirates,

Please sink that megayacht.

Love, The World — Bethany James Winn 🌹🔮 (@bethanyjameswin) March 28, 2020

It’s like he wants to be first on the list for when the peasants revolt. — John “staying put” Metcalf (@jymetcalf) March 28, 2020