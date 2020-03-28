‘Tone Deaf’ Billionaire David Geffen Scorched For Bragging About ‘Avoiding The Virus’ In His Luxury Yacht

Billionaire music mogul David Geffen is being called out as “tone deaf” after sharing his coronavirus pandemic experience in an Instagram post.
Accompanying a photo of his luxury yacht, Rising Sun, Geffen wrote, “Sunset last night … isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”
While Geffen may have thought he was showing solidarity with the millions of people around the world confirmed to their homes, that was definitely not the case.
RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates 65th Birthday Aboard $300 Million Megayacht With Best Friend Gayle King
In fact, self-isolating non-billionaires, many of whom are still reeling from recently losing their jobs due to the pandemic, were shocked that Geffen would take to social media to brag about riding out the pandemic in his yacht, for which he reportedly paid $590 million.
The 99 per cent piled on Geffen via Twitter, and he apparently took notice of the backlash; as of Saturday afternoon, his Instagram page is now set to private.
Here’s a sampling of some of the more choice tweets burning Geffen to the ground.