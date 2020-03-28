Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande And The Cast Of ‘Victorious’ Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Zoom Chat

The cast of “Victorious” had a virtual reunion on Friday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Daniella Monet, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett, Liz Gillies, Eric Lange and Leon Thomas all had a Zoom chat which was then shared online with their fans.

“Oh my gosh, we love you guys! Thank you so much for supporting our show and after all these years, 10 years, it’s absolutely insane! We hope that you guys are staying home and staying safe and staying healthy. Sending you guys all our love in the world,” Justice said in a message to her fans.

Grande also added, “my heart is yelling. love you so much. the best night.”

The show’s creator Dan Schneider explained that the anniversary party was planned to be in person but with the current quarantine restrictions, they moved it online.

“We were all supposed to get together tonight, on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Victorious,’ but we couldn’t because of the current situation so we got together virtually — thank you Zoom! — we’re all together,” Schneider said in the clip.

“We wanted to get together virtually to say thank you. Thank you so much for accepting Victorious into your homes and for making us apart of your lives,” he added. “It means so much to us how the fans have accepted us over the past 10 years.”