‘The Office’ Writers Nearly Split Up Jim And Pam For Show’s Final Season

As viewers of “The Office” will recall, the final season found Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) encountering some turbulence their their marriage when he took a job in Philadelphia, which led them to be apart much of the time.

According to a new book about the series, reports Collider, the show’s writers had originally planned for that scenario to set up the couple separating, and then reuniting in the final episodes — but ultimately backed away from that idea.

In The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, author Andy Greene writes that the idea sprang from the writers’ desire to take the couple’s relationship in a different direction. That was something Krasinksi also wanted to do with the characters.

“My whole pitch to [showrunner] Greg [Daniels] was that we’ve done so much with Jim and Pam, and now, after marriage and kids, there was a bit of a lull there,” Krasinki told Greene in the book.

“For me it was, ‘Can you have this perfect relationship go through a split and keep it the same?’ which of course you can’t,” he added. “And I said to Greg, ‘It would be really interesting to see how that split will affect two people that you know so well.’”

Former “Office” writer Brent Forrester elaborated on the original plan, which would have seen Pam possibly hook up with the documentary’s boom operator, Brian (Chris Diamantopoulos), to whom she had been spilling her guts about her marital difficulties.

“Greg really wanted to do something extremely risky and high-stakes, which was the documentary airs and we see what effect it has had on these characters,” Forrester explained. “And there was going to be a reunion episode where you see that Jim and Pam have split up by this time, and they will have their reunion in the reunion episode.”

However, writer Warren Lieberstein told Greene that the idea “wasn’t universally loved” by the rest of the show’s writers.

In the end, Daniels decided it would be too much to bring the couple’s relationship to that level.

“It was just to introduce worry in the audience, which I think happened,” added writer Owen Ellickson. “I mean there are people who in season eight were like, ‘They’re so boring. They just hang out together and there’s no angst. We used to love the angst with their relationship.'”

What ultimately led to pulling back on the breakup was the response of fans, who hated to see Jim and Pam at odds. “We had to pull the ripcord on it because it was so painful to the fans of the show,” said Forester. “John Krasinski said to me, ‘Brent, this final season is for the ultra fans of the show. They’re the only ones really still left watching, right? This is for them. Jim and Pam splitting up is too painful for them to sustain all the way to the reunion. We have to get them back together immediately.'”