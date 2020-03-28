Cardi B Wants To Start A GoFundMe For ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic

Joe Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, can count Cardi B on his side.

The “Tiger King” star is currently serving a 22-year sentence for allegedly attempting to facilitate the murder of Carole Baskin, his nemesis and owner of Big Cat Rescue. He was also found guilty of animal cruelty charges.

The end of the hit Netflix series leaves things untied and Joe sits in jail claiming he was set up and is now giving Peta and other officials information about other people in the wild cat business.

It turns out Cardi B is also not a fan of Baskin.

“Carol you think you slick bitch,” the rapper tweeted.

She also claimed to want to start a GoFundMe page to help free Joe.

“Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free,” she said in another tweet.

Joe recently filed a $94 million lawsuit against the US Fish and Wildlife Service and asked for a presidential pardon.

The suit alleges that he was “discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds.”