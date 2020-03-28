Miranda Lambert Gets Candid About Her Anxiety And How She’s Coping Amid Self-Isolation

Miranda Lambert is getting real.

The “Bluebird” singer got candid about her anxiety and how she’s been feeling amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sharing a handful of photos from home, her barn and of husband Brendan Mcloughlin, Lambert shared that it’s taken her a while to be able to express her thoughts on the pandemic.

“I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this. I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be,” she began. “Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the sate [sic] of the world right now is still through the roof.”

The country superstar continued by sharing that she’s started to work on a number of projects around the farm that she had been putting off or didn’t have the time to do before. She also shared how she’s been having virtual happy hours with her friends and family, cooking, cleaning, working out, spending time with her pets and her husband. Amidst it all, she’s also found some inspiration and has been writing new songs.

“Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers. I have written a few songs for the first time in a year,” she wrote. “And text writing a cowgirl song with @ronniedunn (such a fan girl of B&D). Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun was out. The baby chicks are about to move into their new coop and that’s about all the news we have around here for the time being.”

And while she misses her road, New York and real family, Lambert knows she will be able to see them all “soon enough.”

“But in happy news, this box arrived today and I felt my heart jump. Some wine from @red55winery, freshly canned salsa, apple butter, Paw Paws bbq sauce, and a note on napkin. ‘Sending love from home. love mom and dad (be safe),'” she wrote. “I do feel safe now knowing that even though they are over 600 miles away I’m connected to all of them. Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers. Stay home. Call home”

With many tours and events cancelled amid the pandemic, many celebrities have taken to social media to share their feelings, entertain their fans and more.

