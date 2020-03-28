Nicole Richie Has Let Go Of Her ‘No Screens’ Rule, ‘It’s Literally The Opposite Of What I’ve Been Telling Them’

Nicole Richie is relaxing her rules around technology during self-isolation.

The fashion designer joined “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday where she spoke of technology becoming a “lifeline” during quarantine with her kids Harlow, 12, and Sparrow, 10.

“They’re in home school so they’re doing their Zooms,” Richie said during her chat. “It’s weird, I spent 10 years preaching no screens and now they’ve become kind of a lifeline over here. It’s literally the opposite of what I’ve been telling them.”

RELATED: Nicole Richie And Paris Hilton Join Miley Cyrus On ‘Bright Minded’

She added, “They’re doing school but they’re also doing their extracurricular activities and they’re communicating with their friends.”

Richie also expressed that while being locked up together, it is important for her kids to have time away from her and husband Joel Madden.

“They really need that time. They need that time away – I’m sure a lot of moms feel like they need time away from their kids too, but it’s true, a lot of time kids need time away from us,” Richie told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “They want to talk about other things, and I think they’re doing a really great job.”

RELATED: Nicole Richie Reveals What Her Perfect Night In Involves — And It’s Not What You’d Expect

The former reality star continued, “We are doing okay. I think there’s so many waves of emotions. You don’t have to feel okay all the time, but the kids are adjusting really well. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a 10- and 12-year-old right now and only being around adults and having adults talk about one thing all day long. Big picture, we are healthy and we’re home and that’s the most important thing you can do right now, stay home. We’re home.”