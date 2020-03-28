Emilia Clarke Tries To Read For ‘Save With Stories’ While Her Puppy Licks Her Face

Emilia Clarke and her dog are the latest celebs to take part in the “Save with Stories” campaign.

The “Game of Thrones” star took to Instagram Live where she tried to read “Bear’s Loose Tooth” by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman but her puppy, Ted, was more occupied on licking Clarke’s face.

Once things calmed down, Clarke was able to read the four-minute story to help entertain children at home during self-isolation and raise money for the Save With Stories Fund organized by No Kid Hungry and Save the Children.

“THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies,” Clarke wrote next to her video.

She then asked fans to help out with a $10 donation by texting SAVE to 20222.

Other celebs that have helped out have included Chris Evans and Chris Pratt.

