Mom Behind Viral Pandemic Poem Was Not Expecting It To Take Off ‘Like Wildfire’

Laura Fanucci, a mom to a 3-week-old baby (her fifth child in total), went viral for her poem about the coronavirus.

After putting down what she was feeling into words one night, Fanucci decided to post the poem to Facebook but did not expect it to take off “like wildfire.”

“It’s been amazing to see how it’s touched people in totally different cultures and different generations and it’s a great reminder that even though there is so much that separates us and that right now a lot of us feel really isolated from each other that actually there’s so much we share in common as humans,” she told “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The poem reads,

When this is over, may we never again take for granted

A handshake with a stranger

Full shelves at the store

Conversations with neighbours

A crowded theatre

Friday night out

The taste of communion

A routine checkup

The school rush each morning

Coffee with a friend

The stadium roaring

Each deep breath

A boring Tuesday

Life itself.

When this ends

may we find

that we have become

more like the people

we wanted to be

we were called to be

we hoped to be

and may we stay

that way — better

for each other

because of the worst

Fanucci’s appearance is part of Clarkson’s #GoodNeighbour stories which the show is sharing on social media.

