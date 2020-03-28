‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Tries To Learn TikTok Dances From Charli D’Amelio

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio is teaching her moves to Noah Schnapp.

The “Stranger Things” star joined D’Amelio for a dance lesson earlier this month before where she walked him through the steps.

While Schnapp gets an A for effort, it is a good thing he has his acting career.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Get Summer Jobs, Belt Out Favourite Hits In ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Trailer

In return, D’Amelio posted a video on her page where the actor gave her lessons on acting.

Schnapp picked a scene from the first season of “Stranger Things” where Winona Ryder’s character Joyce Byers receives a call from her son Will (played by Schnapp) who is stuck in the Upside Down.

D’Amelio gives it her best shot but is also trying to hold back the laughter through some of the takes.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Production Moves To New Mexico From Atlanta For The First Time

Production on season 4 of “Stranger Things” is currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.