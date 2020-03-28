Kensington Palace Releases New Pictures Of Prince William And Kate Middleton As They Urge People To Take Care Of Their Mental Health

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are speaking out about the “challenges” working from home and isolation can cause with ones mental health.

The couple who founded Heads Together, along with Prince Harry, are active campaigners for mental health awareness.

“Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time,” their Instagram page wrote alongside two pictures of each Prince William and Kate Middleton working.

They added, “Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be.”

Both charities are foundations each respective royal is a patron of.

The post comes on the heels of Public Health England releasing new guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement from William and Kate, they said, “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

