Bebe Rexha Performs ‘Killing Me Softly’ For Her TikTok Fans

Bebe Rexha had a special treat for her fans.

The singer posted a video on TikTok of her singing Lori Lieberman’s “Killing Me Softly”.

“Singing you a little song #happyathome #boredathome #quaraoke,” she captioned the beautiful clip.

RELATED: Kesha Gets A Lesson In Instagram Filters From Bebe Rexha

Rexha has been spending a lot of time of social media during self-isolation including teaching Kesha how to use Instagram filters.

“I think that’s more you,” Rexha commented after Kesha applied a sunny flower filter.

The chat between the two singers had fans calling for a collab.