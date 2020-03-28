Bebe Rexha Performs ‘Killing Me Softly’ For Her TikTok Fans

Bebe Rexha had a special treat for her fans.
The singer posted a video on TikTok of her singing Lori Lieberman’s “Killing Me Softly”.
“Singing you a little song #happyathome #boredathome #quaraoke,” she captioned the beautiful clip.
Rexha has been spending a lot of time of social media during self-isolation including teaching Kesha how to use Instagram filters.
“I think that’s more you,” Rexha commented after Kesha applied a sunny flower filter.
The chat between the two singers had fans calling for a collab.