Anuel AA Denies Criticizing Bad Bunny For Dressing in Drag In ‘Yo Perreo Sola’ Video

Anuel AA denies criticizing Bad Bunny and his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video.

In the music video, which dropped on Friday, Bad Bunny is dressed in drag, donning several racy outfits, including an ensemble that features large breast on the Puerto Rican singer. On Saturday, the hashtag #anuelisoverparty started trending on Twitter after a screenshot of what appears to be Anuel’s Instagram Story was shared online.

The alleged screenshot says, “Son of a b**ch Bad Bunny playing transformers,” with a number of green sick emojis.

Bad Bunny fans immediately took to social media to denounce Anuel’s alleged comment, which they called homophobic.

However, Anuel took to Twitter to deny that he had posted that Instagram Story, claiming that it was edited. “Whoever is editing all this sh*t is a son of a b**ch who has me trending. But no matter how much they try to ruin me, god keeps blessing me.”

He also tweeted: “What the hell does my [Instagram] Story have to do with Bad Bunny. Calm down. Next time I’ll make you a map and draw you a picture so you can understand the message.”

El que está editando toda esta mierda es un hp me puso trending 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pero por más que me traten de dañar el nombre DIOS me sigue bendiciendo 😉 pic.twitter.com/CU0X1JuMhU — Anuel_A▲ (@Anuel_2bleA) March 28, 2020

Yet, Bad Bunny fans couldn’t help but stand behind the 26-year-old “Mia” reggaetonero.

“Celebrities like Anuel being on such a high platform and being publicly homo/trans phobic and putting that out into the world is sad, one fan wrote. “It’s 2020, we don’t need any more hate in the world.”

Celebrities like Anuel being on such a high platform and being publicly homo/trans phobic and putting that out into the world is sad. It’s 2020, we don’t need any more hate in the world. pic.twitter.com/fsET7VoFEr — Karina (@champagnekari) March 28, 2020

“How dare you to turn away a friend who made music collaborations with you, sharing the stages with you, are from the same COUNTRY 🇵🇷, etc. And this is how you act? Really Anuel?” another fan wrote.

I mean, how dare you to turn away a friend who made music collaborations with you, sharing the stages with you, are from the same COUNTRY 🇵🇷, etc. And this is how you act? Really Anuel? pic.twitter.com/YS1Rnu9htd — Justin 🩸 (@JustinVRS) March 28, 2020

Anuel, however, did post messages on his IG Story, explaining how he’s not going to change his personal beliefs for anyone, including the music industry.

He then named Latin urban artists who he wishes to continue to be friends with, among those were Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Lunay, Wisin and Residente. Noticeably missing from the list of names was Bad Bunny, who Anuel doesn’t follow on Instagram.

Anuel trends after speculation he’s addressing Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” video: “I don’t want friends in the industry…you guys are weird as hell, fools & hypocrites. I cant go against my morals for business! Im tired of masks, dont get close to me in any place y’all see me” pic.twitter.com/tUtux8jxt2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 28, 2020

On Saturday, Anuel went Live on his Instagram account to promote a new song set to drop on April 3. He claims the song will help others understand a bit more of who he is. He also tried going Live with J Balvin, who along with Bad Bunny is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ community, but due to technical difficulties the connection never happened.

Anuel then told fans “not to jump to conclusions” and that he “doesn’t care what people think. I’ve been through drama before.”

anuel is cancelled. he deleted this off his story but i was sent this screenshot. bye anuel. transphobic POS #badbunny pic.twitter.com/5ck89MA9Il — l (@kittendisco) March 28, 2020

not anuel saying he can’t be friends with people that go against his beliefs “por el género” bby boy get a grip, la clara es que quien aquí escucha canciones de anuel que no sean before he sold out for those radio streams idk but it ain’t me pic.twitter.com/wQVzgA4LZJ — whatever (@palfaranduleo) March 28, 2020

his masculinity is so fragile. stan bad bunny to end toxic masculinity! pic.twitter.com/3qQqWRISiO — matt (@alvrorico) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Bad Bunny earlier this month in celebration of his album YHLQMDLG. The singer explained the importance of talking about mental health and breaking stereotypes.

“I think, as a reggaeton singer, I have a [fan base] that I think needs that message or that type of education,” he told ET, explaining that he’s not sure if others have realized how necessary it is to talk about issues affecting the LGBTQ community. “Creo que nadie en la vida a pensado, nadie en la vida quizá han realizado que se necesitaba. So, I decide to talk about these issue because it’s important.”

For more on Bad Bunny watch the video below.

