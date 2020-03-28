Pitbull Teases ‘World Anthem’ ‘I Believe We Will Win’

Pitbull is here with a pandemic anthem to pull everyone through.

The singer shared a teaser to social media of the song “I Believe We Will Win”.

“Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause – that’s called life (I Believe We Will Win),” he wrote.

RELATED: John Travolta Sings And Dances During Pitbull’s High-Energy Performance At Premio Lo Nuestro 2020

Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause – that’s called life (I Believe We Will Win). pic.twitter.com/tyDTYDrYSr — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 28, 2020

In the clip posted to Twitter, he said, “If there is any time to check in on the world, it is now. Now is when we take fear, and it’s not forget everything and run but take everything and rise.”

RELATED: Selena Quintanilla Tribute Concert To Feature Performances From Pitbull, Becky G And More

Pitbull then teased a few lines of the song introducing it as the “world anthem”.

“Stay safe and stay blessed,” he concluded.

While it certainly is catchy and could be the boost of pride everyone needs right now, the song isn’t original. “I Believe That We Can Win” is the USA national soccer team’s 2014 FIFA World Cup anthem that played in their commercials set to the exact same tune.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.