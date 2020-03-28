Rick Springfield Reworks ‘Human Touch’ For The Coronavirus Outbreak

Rick Springfield is here with a new version of “Human Touch” to suit the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not sure what Springsteen [Bruce] had in mind when he wrote this but it wasn’t this,” Springfield said before jumping into his new version.

“Everyone’s at home on their computer with their screaming kids and burned out spouse/got rubber gloves and a hazamat suits but got no toliet paper in the house/ we’re sanitized and isolated alone in this infected world,” he sang before giving out a big sneeze.

“Death valley’d be a real good battle line/ a tent right in the middle would suit me fine/ wouldn’t have to wash my hand fifty times/ sick out counting to 20/ step back girl,” he continued as he then broke out into the chorus.

RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Tries Out Some Of The Verses Submitted For His New Song

RELATED: Rick Springfield Opens Up About Lifelong Battle With Depression, Admits He Considered Suicide Last Year

“Stay healthy,” Springfield yelled before turning off the camera.

The song is a take on his 1983 original:

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.