Rapper Future Donating Face Masks To Hospitals In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

The rapper behind the 2017 hit “Mask Off” is now ensuring that frontline healthcare workers will have masks to put on.

Future has partnered with an Atlanta-based sewing group to provide protective face masks for hospital workers and patients with his new “Mask On” campaign.

CNN reports that Future, his sister and their mother have founded The FreeWishes Foundation, partnering with Atlanta Sewing Style to make face masks to address the shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As most people adapt to the new normal of staying quarantined to protect themselves from the coronavirus, healthcare professionals do not have this privilege,” the foundation said in its announcement. “In addition, they do not even have enough supplies to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus.”

To address the growing need, Atlanta Sewing Style has put together a team of 500 people to produce and deliver the masks.

“It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year,” said Tia-Wilburn Anderson, Future’s sister and the foundation’s co-founder.

Hospitals throughout North America are facing looming shortages of protective masks as the pandemic escalates.

“There is so much that needs to be done during this crisis and if everyone can step up in some way, we can all get through this together as we serve our community,” said Stephanie Jester, Future’s mother. “I think that our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them.”

Fans can make a donation to the group’s efforts right here.