James McAvoy Donates $340K To Buy Protective Equipment For U.K. Medical Staff

James McAvoy is doing his part to help frontline healthcare staff in the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the “X-Men” star took to Instagram to reveal he’d made a £275,000 donation (approximately $340,000) to a British crowdfunding campaign, #Masks4NHSHeroes, which was set up by a group of doctors to help raise money to help Britain’s strained National Health Service (NHS) buy PPE (personal protective equipment) for medical staff treating coronavirus patients.

The crowdfunding campaign represents the the growing need for face masks and other protective gear as hospitals experience shortages, leaving medical professionals feeling as if they’re “going to war without armour and protection.”

RELATED: Rapper Future Donating Face Masks To Hospitals In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

In a video McAvoy shared on Instagram, he said, “Money donated today will save lives… Help us to help the government to help the NHS.”

He added: “The situation is truly urgent and time is of the essence.”

Donations to the campaign can be made right here.