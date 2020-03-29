‘Rick And Morty’ Battle Ninjas & More In New Anime-Style Short

While fans of “Rick and Morty” anxiously await the upcoming fourth season, series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have unveiled a special treat: a five-minute anime-style samurai spoof of the delightfully twisted animated comedy.

In “Samurai and Shogun”, Rick has been recast as a grizzled samurai warrior who encounters a band of ninjas who teleport in, surrounding him.

Pulling out his sword, Rick makes short work of his foes in an epic blood-spattering battle that, even though it’s animated, is not for the squeamish.

RELATED: ‘Rick and Morty’ Creators Dan Harmon And Justin Roiland On The Long-Awaited New Season — And The Latest On That Kanye West Episode

Things take a bizarre turn when Rick and Morty find themselves surrounded by even more ninjas, who throw strange globes that begin to leak smoke, somehow sending the pair careening through outer space.

As they drift through the cosmos, they’re suddenly approached by a group of tentacled jellyfish-like creatures with flowers growing from their buttock-like heads. As Rick slays them, it becomes clear the space trip was an illusion, and the creatures he’s been slashing to shreds were actually the ninjas.

RELATED: Pringles Traps ‘Rick And Morty’ In A Super Bowl Commercial

Ultimately, Rick faces off with the ninja’s leader in a battle to the death.

No word yet when fans can expect the new season of “Rick and Morty” will return to Adult Swim, but hopefully this new video will make the wait a little easier.