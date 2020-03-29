Fox News Claims ‘Technical Difficulties’ To Blame After Twitter Users Think Judge Jeanine Pirro Was ‘Hammered’ During Bizarre Broadcast

Judge Jeanine Pirro wound up trending on Twitter Saturday night after a bizarre broadcast of her Fox News show “Justice with Judge Jeanine” led numerous viewers to question whether the host had imbibed a cocktail or six before going on air.
The show began about 15 minutes late due to “technical difficulties,” and when Pirro finally appeared, her hair was dishevelled while she appeared to slur her words.
RELATED: Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Advances ‘Deep State’ Conspiracy Theory: ‘This Will Be True Reality TV’
“Just the other… day the president talked, or was hoping, about the possibility of reopening everything on Easter Sunday, uh, in a way where we could kind of come out of this quarantine, as loose as it may be, that we’re involved in,” she said, attempting to zero in on a point but never quite making it there.
RELATED: Fox News Pulls Jeanine Pirro’s Show After Controversial Hijab Comments About Congresswoman, Trump Responds
Another Twitter user shared a clip in which Pirro’s eyes seem to close as her head drops to the side in apparent drowsiness while a guest is talking.
Another shared a seemingly prescient clip from a “Saturday Night Live” “Weekend Update” segment featuring Cecily Strong as a drunk-as-a-skunk Pirro.
Meanwhile, here’s a brief sampling of Twitter reaction to Pirro’s broadcast.
On Sunday, Fox News issued a statement blaming “technical difficulties” for the shambolic broadcast, noting that this was Pirro’s first broadcast from home.
“Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter,” reads the statement. “As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times,” a spokesperson said.
RELATED: Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Fires Back After Reports Of Backstage Shouting Match With Whoopi Goldberg At Taping Of ‘The View’
Pirro herself addressed the tsunami of tweets by claiming an IFB was “grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice,” also saying she “was in a truck that was not prepared to broadcast bec we had no connection, no visual and no teleprompter.”