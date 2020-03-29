Fox News Claims ‘Technical Difficulties’ To Blame After Twitter Users Think Judge Jeanine Pirro Was ‘Hammered’ During Bizarre Broadcast

Judge Jeanine Pirro wound up trending on Twitter Saturday night after a bizarre broadcast of her Fox News show “Justice with Judge Jeanine” led numerous viewers to question whether the host had imbibed a cocktail or six before going on air.

The show began about 15 minutes late due to “technical difficulties,” and when Pirro finally appeared, her hair was dishevelled while she appeared to slur her words.

“Just the other… day the president talked, or was hoping, about the possibility of reopening everything on Easter Sunday, uh, in a way where we could kind of come out of this quarantine, as loose as it may be, that we’re involved in,” she said, attempting to zero in on a point but never quite making it there.

It’s like every time they come back from commercial, she appears more intoxicated pic.twitter.com/VOVPfJx4yl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 29, 2020

Another Twitter user shared a clip in which Pirro’s eyes seem to close as her head drops to the side in apparent drowsiness while a guest is talking.

At one point a heavily inebriated Judge Jeanine is slowly nodding off while her guest talks. A quick-thinking producer gets her off screen by throwing up a graphic of "mental health tips." The first tip is "AVOID NAPS"!!!! pic.twitter.com/h16JkzldrH — John Teti (@johnteti) March 29, 2020

Another shared a seemingly prescient clip from a “Saturday Night Live” “Weekend Update” segment featuring Cecily Strong as a drunk-as-a-skunk Pirro.

#JudgeJeanine

In honor of drunk Judge Jeanine Pirro this #SNL skit feels hilariously apropos pic.twitter.com/SXp1HxACu0 — Paul Shipley (@paulcshipley) March 29, 2020

Meanwhile, here’s a brief sampling of Twitter reaction to Pirro’s broadcast.

Wow! I thought people were joking.. she looks hammered!

Hope she gets the help she needs.. maybe she'll become a better person. (Won't hold my breath) — Chris Morris 🇺🇸⚖⚡ (@cm_merlin) March 29, 2020

Was @JudgeJeanine drunk on the air tonight? @FoxNews — Political Venting Space (@CRJPod) March 29, 2020

I must admit that I watched a full 10 minute clip of Jeanine Pirro tonight and yeah there’s no way she wasn’t drunk lol which is really really bizarre considering she’s hosting a cable news show that many lunatics view as gospel — Tito (@terminator2444) March 29, 2020

Folks, Jeanine Pirro was drunk AF tonight…either that or she swallowed some pills chased by a shot of vodka. I won't pretend that I am concerned about her—I think she's a genuinely terrible person. But if I were a Fox News producer, I'd check her into rehab. She's not well. pic.twitter.com/MPQFDaQv3c — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 29, 2020

Beyond parody. You can actually see Jeanine Pirro putting down her drink at the top of her show tonight…which was delayed due to “technical difficulties”. pic.twitter.com/5hOC11BFtM — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) March 29, 2020

I mean…they have to be embarrassed, right ? ( Wait, what am I saying !? )@JudgeJeanine looks totally drunk here. https://t.co/ePuqx5gAZY — @vancitydan 🌏✌️ (@vancitydan) March 29, 2020

Apparently Fox Propaganda’s fake Judge Jeanine Pirro was heard slurring her words on air tonight, appearing drunk and disheveled. How’s that different from every other night? 🤔 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 29, 2020

With SNL being on hiatus, #JudgeJeanine took it upon herself. pic.twitter.com/hKEqtz4CuQ — Matt Cissna (@CissnaMatthew) March 29, 2020

On Sunday, Fox News issued a statement blaming “technical difficulties” for the shambolic broadcast, noting that this was Pirro’s first broadcast from home.

“Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter,” reads the statement. “As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times,” a spokesperson said.

Pirro herself addressed the tsunami of tweets by claiming an IFB was “grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice,” also saying she “was in a truck that was not prepared to broadcast bec we had no connection, no visual and no teleprompter.”

No that’s an ifb grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice. I was in a truck where that was not prepared to broadcast bec we had no connection , no visual and no teleprompter. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 29, 2020