New Episode Of ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’ Explores Coping With Confinement

The fifth episode of “Oprah Talks COVID-19” is now available to stream.

In the latest edition of Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series devoted to discussion of the coronavirus, she’s joined by Anthony Ray Hinton, who spent 30 years on death row before being exonerated.

Hinton shares what he’s learned over those decades about how to cope with living in confinement.

According to Winfrey, now is an ideal opportunity for people to “take stock of things that matter and pay attention to our lives.”

Responds Hinton: “I think this is the time that all of us should make a list of what we take for granted. And once this virus is gone, don’t take no thing for granted anymore. Enjoy them. Because you’re only going to maybe be here for a short period of time.”

Previous episodes featured Winfrey discussing COVID-19 with Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre; Pastor Wintley Phipps; journalist Monica Maggioni and Dr. Marco Vergano from the frontlines in Italy; and an interview with DJ D-Nice around how #ClubQuarantine is bringing people together.

The new episode of “Oprah Talks COVID-19” can be viewed right here, whether you have an Apple TV+ subscription or not.

