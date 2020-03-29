As Coronavirus Pandemic Escalates And Death Count Rises, Donald Trump Brags About His TV Ratings

Donald Trump boasted about his TV ratings when “The Apprentice” was on the air, and he’s still doing it now that his daily press briefings about the escalating COVID-19 pandemic are being watched by millions of panicked Americans.
While Trump has rated his response to the international health crisis as a “10,” he’s been widely criticized for a sluggish response as doctors, nurses and first responders continue to warn the federal government of dwindling stocks of face masks and protective gear to meet the onslaught expected in the coming days.
In fact, it was a mere four weeks ago that Trump, speaking of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the U.S., declared that number in “a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
This turned out to be a laughable disconnect with reality; as of March 29, there are 135,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., with more than 2,000 deaths — a number that has shockingly doubled from 1,000 just a few days earlier. In fact, America currently has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 of any nation in the world.
While millions of fearful Americans are self-isolating, uncertain of what the future will hold, many having lost their incomes, Trump demonstrated his mind is occupied with something else: himself.
In a tweet on Sunday, Trump bragged about the ratings his news conferences had been getting, boasting about “‘Bachelor’ finale, ‘Monday Night Football’ type numbers. In addition, he wrote, the “Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. ‘Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him,’ said one lunatic.”
A half-hour later, Trump’s mind was still consumed with ratings. More tweets were sent, quoting newspaper reports.
The Twitterverse was not impressed; here’s a sampling of what Twitter users had to say about Trump’s obsession with TV ratings during an international pandemic.
Meanwhile, Trump’s words about the coronavirus are being used in a scathing TV ad that his 2020 campaign has been desperately trying to ban from the airwaves — which led numerous Twitter users to retweet it.