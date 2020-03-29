Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Host Beautiful Seaside Wedding For Luna’s Toys

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hosted the event of the season on Sunday–a wedding for Luna’s stuffed animals, Chloe and Nosh.

The event took place seaside behind their home and where the cookbook author officiated.

“We’re running a little bit behind on the wedding, the bride is freaking out,” Teigen said in an Instagram Story. “It looks like 10 o’clock is an ambitious time, it’ll be on at 10:30, we’re going to try to get her out there but right now, she’s not in a good place.”

Luna walked crawled her stuffed animals down the aisle.

We just witnessed the wedding between two stuff animals at the Legends House 😂😂😂 @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen are the best 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/szQ3tPpLTs — Marlen Pirela (@MarlenPirela) March 29, 2020

“I don’t know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals but what I’ve found is that they’re everlasting,” Teigen started the ceremony with.

“Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day… well-deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship,” she added. “As I said, 26 weeks ago began an incredible relationship… who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well. They’ve loved each other since the first day they laid eyes on each other, we cherish the love that they have between each other.”

Legend then put his musical talents to good use as he sang Selena Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself”.

Petition for @johnlegend to release a studio version of the @selenagomez “Hands to Myself” cover he sang during Luna’s stuffed animals’ wedding on @chrissyteigen’s IG Live. (Yes, I’m aware that sentence reads like a Mad Libs, but these are the times we’re living in.) pic.twitter.com/GKNrC3PCC9 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 29, 2020

The ceremony was concluded by Luna and Legend pouring sand from two glasses into one to represent their new “blended” lives.

Following the ceremony, Nosh and Chloe cut their chocolate cake but left Luna to do all the eating.